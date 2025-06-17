Avtovaz to unveil Lada crossover at SPIEF

ST. PETERSBURG, June 18. /TASS/. Russian automaker Avtovaz will for the first time present its Lada crossover of in-house development and will show one more new motor vehicle at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

An intensive business and presentation program awaits guests of the forum, the company said earlier. Its main event will be the first show of the first Lada crossover of in-house development and its official presentation. Earlier reports said that the crossover will be produced on the Lada Vesta platform and the start of production is scheduled for early 2026.

One more new model will be showed. The automobile producer has not provided information about performance characteristics and the name of this model so far.