SPIEF 2025 to continue tradition of good investment agreements

ST. PETERSBURG, June 17. /TASS/. The coming St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) will continue the tradition of good investment agreements made in its conclusion, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said.

"The most important is that agreements, deals, business transactions are usually made at the forum, and I am confident that the current forum will continue this good tradition of good investments agreements concluded according to results of the forum. In any case, plans for development in the future and trade and investment plans of cooperation are being created. I am confident it will be the same at this forum," the minister said in a comment to Rossiya-1 television.