Taxi demand may surge by 30% during SPIEF — Yandex Go

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Demand for taxis will grow by an average of 5-8% from June 18-21, when the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) will take place, with some fare categories seeing a potential jump of 30% compared to the previous week, the press service of Yandex Go said.

Demand shouldn’t change too much in the economy and comfort categories, but for the business and executive options, it could surge by 15-20% and 20-30% respectively. The demand for corporate business taxis may grow by 60%, company analysts said.

Several hundred trips per hour are usually made from the SPIEF site in peak demand hours. Last year, about 10,000 trips were registered in this area during the SPIEF 2024.