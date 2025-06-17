PhosAgro to sign fifteen agreements at SPIEF — company

ST. PETERSBURG, June 17. /TASS/. PhosAgro plans to sign fifteen agreements on cooperation with Russian regions and business partners at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), the Russian fertilizer producer said.

"The management of PhosAgro will take part in fifteen panel sessions and business dialogs. PhosAgro will sign fifteen agreements with regions of presence in the sphere of socioeconomic cooperation and its partners and will hold meetings and presentations with investors," the company informed.

The SPIEF will be held from June 18 to 21.