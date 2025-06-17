Putin to speak about global policy, economy at SPIEF — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will give an assessment to the situation in the domestic and international economy, and the international politics when speaking at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), presidential aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"Concerning the address of our president, it will highlight the assessment of the current state of affairs in the Russian economy, as usually. Then the president, naturally, will share his vision of the state of affairs in global economy, politics, and characterize the condition and prospects of relations between our country and a number of the most important foreign partners," Ushakov said.

Putin traditionally takes part in the SPIEF and speaks at the plenary session. This is the central event of the forum. The SPIEF will be held this year from June 18 to 21.