Russia to boost supplies of energy resources, agriculture products to Indonesia — Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Russia is ready to boost supplies of energy resources, agriculture products, fertilizers to the Indonesian market, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following talks with his Indonesian counterpart Sugiono.

"Today we spoke about the importance of implementing agreements reached this April at the 13th meeting of the intergovernmental joint commission on trade and economic cooperation. We stressed the readiness to boost supplies of Russian products to the Indonesian market, including energy resources, agriculture products, fertilizers, other goods," he said.

Russia and Indonesia have a general idea that it is necessary to support growth of trade turnover, while the trade volume of $4.5 bln achieved does not correspond to the potential of the two countries' relations, the minister added.