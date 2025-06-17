IEA lowers outlook for oil demand growth in 2025, 2026 by 20,000 bpd — report

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. The International Energy Agency (IEA) has lowered its forecast for global oil demand growth in 2025 and 2026 by 20,000 bpd.

According to the IEA’s June reports, global oil demand will grow by 720,000 barrels per day in 2025 and by 740,000 bpd in 2026.

The IEA stressed that the forecast for this year has been lowered amid weaker demand in the US and China in the second quarter. The 2026 forecast is affected by a difficult economic outlook and the introduction of environmentally friendly technologies.

World oil inventories rose by 32.1 million barrels in April to 7.717 billion barrels, according to the IEA. Commercial oil inventories in the countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) fell by 9 million and were 90 million barrels below the level of the previous year.