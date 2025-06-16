Price of Brent crude oil down by more than 6% on London’s ICE

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for August 2025 delivery has extended losses, having dropped by more than 6% on London's ICE, according to trading data.

As of 4:55 p.m. Moscow time (1:55 p.m. GMT) the Brent price was down by 6.02% at $71.07 per barrel.

By 5:10 p.m. Moscow time (2:10 p.m. GMT) the price of Brent futures contracts had narrowed losses to 5.4% as it traded at $71.54 per barrel. The price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for August 2025 delivery was down by 4.58% at $70.35 per barrel.

The price of gold futures contracts for August 2025 delivery on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) was down by 1.09% at $3,413.1 per troy ounce.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier, citing officials in the Middle East and in Europe, that Iran had signaled readiness to end escalation of the conflict with Israel and resume nuclear program talks via Arab intermediaries.

The price of Brent oil was up by more than 4% on the ICE at the beginning of the new trading week amid the conflict in the Middle East.