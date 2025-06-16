Strategic navigation project to be presented at St. Petersburg forum

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. The Moscow State University of Geodesy and Cartography at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) will present for the first time the Geokupol (geo-dome) large-scale project aimed at ensuring Russia's technological sovereignty and strategic development in high-precision time-coordinate and navigation support, the university's press service told TASS.

"The developed software is designed to replace imported analogues and provide high-precision navigation in strategically important areas like transport infrastructures, unmanned vehicles, defense, construction, monitoring of critical infrastructure facilities, geodesy, cartography, municipal management, and to ensure the Russian Federation's national interests in the Arctic. The project's all directions use domestic technologies," the press service said.

The project's objectives include: development of advanced monitoring tools, methods to assess and certify solutions in navigation technology, as well as providing to domestic industries high-precision and reliable solutions based on the global navigation satellite systems (GLONASS-GNSS) and inertial navigation systems (INS).

