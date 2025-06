MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia has raised its estimate of current account surplus for January-April 2025 to $21.9 bln from $21.1 bln, according to files released by the regulator.

In April, current account surplus amounted to $3.8 bln, down from $7.7 bln in March. The previous estimate was $4.4 bln in April compared to $7.3 bln in March.