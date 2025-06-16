Russia boosts oil output by 3,000 bpd in May — OPEC

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Russia’s crude oil production went up by 3,000 barrels per day (bpd) in May 2025 to 8.984 mln barrels per day (mbd), though output was 14,000 bpd below the OPEC+ plan considering compensations and voluntary cuts, according to OPEC June report.

Russia’s production was planned at 8.998 mbd of oil in May considering all voluntary cuts and overproduction compensation commitments. Russia was to compensate for 85,000 bpd of overproduction. Consequently, output was 14,000 bpd below the plan.

In April, Russia’s production was also below the OPEC+ agreements - by 17,000 bpd. According to OPEC, Q1 output reached an average of 8.972 mbd.