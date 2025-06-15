BERLIN, June 15. /TASS/. An article in Berliner Zeitung suggests that Russia has successfully adapted to Western sanctions, which tend to harm their own initiators more than Moscow itself.

"While the West tightens sanctions and faces its own economic challenges - such as soaring energy prices - Russia has devised clever counterstrategies," the newspaper’s columnist observed.

The author argues that these restrictions represent "a long-term process reshaping the global economic order," and emphasizes that sanctions "may end up damaging those who impose them just as much, if not more, than those they target."

The piece highlights how sanctions have compelled Russia to "adapt and forge new partnerships." The columnist noted that "Western brands are now commonplace" in Russia, and the initial signals from Western companies indicating their desire to return suggest that the isolation is only illusory.