Cargo turnover of Russian seaports down 4.9% YOY in 5M 2025 — regulator

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. The cargo turnover of Russian seaports dropped by 4.9% year on year to 355.3 mln metric tons in January - May 2025, the Association of Commercial Seaports said on its website.

"The cargo turnover of Russian seaports declined by 4.9% over five months of 2025 against the like period of the last year and amounted to 355.3 mln tons," the Association said.

According to its data, dry cargo throughput totaled 170.6 mln metric tons (-2% annually). Bulk goods throughput stood at 184.7 mln metric tons (-3.9%).