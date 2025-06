MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. The RTS Index slowed down on the Moscow Exchange after the Bank of Russia posts official currency rates, according to trading data.

The regulator reduced the ruble rate to 78.6 rubles for the dollar, 89.79 rubles for the euro, and 10.9 rubles for the yuan for June 11.

The RTS Index moved downward by 0.32% to 1,086.06 points. The MOEX Russia Index lost 0.84% to 2,714.64 points.