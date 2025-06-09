MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. The strengthening of the Russian ruble is obvious even without the conclusions of Bank of America experts, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated.

This was his response at a briefing to a request to comment on the conclusions of Bank of America that the ruble has grown by more than 40% against the dollar and has become the most successful currency this year.

"You know, even without Bank of America, we can see this with the naked eye ourselves, and you don't need to be a special expert to see this," the Kremlin spokesman noted.