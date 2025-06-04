Annual inflation in Russia slows down from 9.78% to 9.66% from May 27 to June 2

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Annual inflation in Russia slowed to 9.66% in the period from May 27 to June 2, 2025, down from 9.78% the previous week, according to the Ministry of Economic Development’s review of the current price situation.

Weekly inflation stood at 0.05%.

Prices for food products remained unchanged. The rate of decline in fruit and vegetable prices accelerated to 0.98%. For other food items, the pace of price growth slowed to 0.09%. In the non-food segment, price dynamics amounted to 0.03%. In the category of monitored services, prices rose by 0.26%.

Earlier, the Ministry of Economic Development revised its inflation forecast for Russia in 2025 upward, from 4.5% to 7.6%. A reduction in inflation to 4% is expected in 2026.