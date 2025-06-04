Monetary policy softening to open extra opportunities for economic growth — RDIF

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Monetary policy softening by the Bank of Russia would open extra opportunities to increase investments and expedite economic growth rates, chief executive of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said on his official Telegram channel.

"The business and the investment community center hopes on key rate lowering at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bank of Russia on June 6. Monetary policy softening would open further opportunities to scale up investments and boost economic growth rates," Dmitriev said.

The next meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bank of Russia on the key rate will be held this Friday. Experts questioned by TASS expect a signal of softening the future monetary policy and do not exclude a key rate lowering by 100 basis points. The majority of experts still forecasts the key rate to remain at 21% per annum amid unstable inflation lowering and high inflation expectations.