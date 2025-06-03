Economic damage from infections over $12.7 bln in Russia last year — official

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. The economic damage sustained by Russia from infectious diseases in 2024 totaled over one trillion rubles ($12.7 bln), said the head of the Russian Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare, Rospotrebnadzor.

"The economic damage [inflicted to Russia] was over one trillion rubles last year. Certainly, this is a significant figure. Speaking about the share [of infections inflicting the damage] being the largest, the answer is traditional and the situation is traditional for all countries of the world - respiratory diseases, acute respiratory viral infections and flu," Anna Popova said.

The coverage of flu vaccination in Russia shows good result, the official added.