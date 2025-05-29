SPIEF-2025 business program published

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. The expanded business program of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), which will take place on June 18 to 21, has been published. This year, SPIEF is focused on finding shared reference points in a time of global turbulence, rethinking models of cooperation, and laying the foundations for sustainable development, the Roscongress Foundation, the organizer of the event, reported.

"The main theme of the Forum, ‘Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World’, highlights the commitment to balanced and inclusive development, where respect for cultural diversity, equality, and mutual interest form the basis for building new economic ties. Particular attention is given to strengthening economic sovereignty, developing national financial systems, and countering sanctions pressure," the report said.

The modern world is undergoing major transformation, with not only the geopolitical map but also the geo-economic landscape changing, Adviser to the Russian President, Executive Secretary of the SPIEF Organizing Committee Anton Kobyakov said, adding that the structure of economic relations and social connections within individual countries is shifting, while intergovernmental alliances and unions are being reconfigured. "Today, the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is not just a platform for discussing these changes, but a place where solutions are developed to meet rapidly evolving external conditions. It is a space where new concepts and practices emerge that are capable of shaping the future, not only of our country but of the world. It is important not only to record these changes but to guide them, setting the right direction. And we must do this in close cooperation with our friends: the countries and peoples who stand for a just world and equal conditions for development," he was quoted as saying.

The 2025 business program will feature more than 150 sessions covering a wide range of topics: from global economic trends and digital transformation to sustainable development, technological leadership, and the strengthening of humanitarian ties, according to the report. The program is structured around five key tracks: ‘The Global Economy: A New Platform for Global Growth’, ‘The Russian Economy: A New Level of Growth’, ‘The Individual in a New World’, ‘The Living Environment’, and ‘Technology: Pursuing Leadership’.

Among the central events of the Forum are the business forums of the SCO, BRICS and EAEU, the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Ensuring Drug Security Forum, the Business Twenty (B20) Forum, and the General Assembly of the Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA).

The Forum will also host 19 business dialogues on the prospects of Russia’s economic relations with foreign partners, including: Russia-Africa, Russia-Bahrain, Russia-Brazil, Russia-Vietnam, Russia-European Union, Russia-India, Russia-Indonesia, Russia-Iran, Russia-Kazakhstan, Russia-Kyrgyzstan, Russia-China, Russia-Latin America, Russia-Mongolia, Russia-UAE, Russia-Oman, Russia-Thailand, Russia-Uzbekistan, Russia-South Africa, and EAEU-ASEAN.

The Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum will be held as part of SPIEF, with support from the global network Friends for Leadership, accredited by the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC). The Forum will bring together young leaders, entrepreneurs, and experts from more than 100 countries.

TASS is the information partner of the Forum.