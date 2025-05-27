Armenia nearly doubles potato exports to Russia in 2025

YEREVAN, May 27. /TASS/. In the first five months of 2025, Armenia exported nearly twice as many potatoes to Russia as it did during the first half of 2024, and almost 17 times more than during the same period in 2023, the Armenian Ministry of Economy told TASS.

"Between January 1 and May 21 of this year, Armenia exported 4,200 tonnes of potatoes (fresh/frozen) to Russia, with a customs value of $1.777 mln," the ministry noted in response to a TASS inquiry.

Meanwhile, according to data from Armenia’s Customs Service, between January and June 2024, Armenia exported 2,372 tonnes of potatoes to Russia, with a customs value of $920,500. During the same period in 2023, only 253 tonnes of potatoes were exported from Armenia to Russia, with a customs value of $104,800.