LONDON, May 16. /TASS/. The Ukrainian authorities lost hundreds of millions of dollars purchasing weapons from unreliable suppliers, the Financial Times (FT) reported.

An investigation by FT is based on leaked governmental documents and dozens of interviews with officials responsible for arms procurement, as well as arms traders and detectives. According to the report, Kiev lost hundreds of millions of dollars in the past three years trying to buy weapons from third parties and unreliable contractors.

In some cases, the Ukrainian side paid a large advance payment to little-known companies, which have still not delivered the contracted weapons or their components.

Persons interviewed by FT also said that in some cases, Ukraine bought weapons at extremely bloated prices, but later it turned out that they were out of service.