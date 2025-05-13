Russian fertilizer producers ready to ramp up supplies to Tanzania — minister

ST. PETERSBURG, May 13. /TASS/. Russian fertilizer producers are already supplying the Tanzanian market and are prepared to expand these shipments, Russian Minister of Economic Development Maksim Reshetnikov said, summing up the results of the plenary session of the Intergovernmental Russian-Tanzanian Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation held in St. Petersburg.

"Russian fertilizer producers are already supplying the Tanzanian market and are ready to increase these volumes," Reshetnikov said.

Currently, Tanzania imports more than 90% of the fertilizers required for domestic needs from other countries, Reshetnikov noted. The country’s total annual demand for all types of fertilizers stands at 700,000 tonnes.

Moreover, according to the minister, Russian entrepreneurs are interested in cooperating on the rational use of mineral fertilizers and have expressed a willingness to train Tanzanian partners in advanced agronomic practices.

The Tanzanian pharmaceutical market also interests Russian businesses. The two sides discussed the prospects for localizing Russian pharmaceutical enterprises in Tanzania, particularly those specializing in the production of diagnostic rapid tests and vaccines.