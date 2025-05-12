Data centers consume over 1% of global electricity, may increase usage 2-4 times — Novak

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Data centers around the world currently account for more than 1% of global electricity consumption and may increase their energy usage by a factor of two to four over the next decade, according to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

"The integration of digital technologies and artificial intelligence is exerting a significant influence on the global energy sector. Currently, global electricity consumption by data centers exceeds 400 TWh, which is more than 1% of total global consumption. Over the next ten years, their electricity usage could grow two to four times," Novak wrote in his article for Energy Policy.

Earlier, Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin emphasized that existing energy capacities are already insufficient to meet the growing demand from data centers. He cited an estimate from Goldman Sachs, which projects that global electricity consumption by data centers could increase 2.5-fold by 2030 - by 1,000 TWh, equivalent to the combined electricity consumption of Germany and France.