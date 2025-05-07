LNG complex for China's terminals to be built in Primorsky Region

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. A business resident of the Free Port of Vladivostok is implementing a project to build, commission and operate a complex to liquefy natural gas on the border between Russia and China, press service of the Corporation for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic said.

"Aurora LNG Spassk-Dalny (part of the Aurora LNG Group of Companies), a business resident of the free port of Vladivostok, is implementing a project to build, commission and operate a low-tonnage natural gas liquefaction complex with the annual capacity of 32,000 tons. The complex will have two production lines and several technological units," the press service said.

Under an agreement with the corporation, the business invests 3.3 billion rubles ($41 million), creating 55 jobs. "By expanding LNG production and by making a refueling infrastructure on the Ussuri Highway under the new investment project, the business will offer fuel for the Primorsky Region's motor transport enterprises and for export terminals on the border between Russia and China," Aurora LNG's CEO Denis Vorobyov said.

The modern facility for high-tech low-tonnage production of liquefied natural gas will be the group's third project in the Far East. In 2024, being a business resident of the Primorye advanced-development territory, Aurora LNG Vladivostok launched a natural gas liquefaction complex, and in 2025 it completed the construction of a second LNG production complex. Aurora LNG participates in the formation of LNG consumption infrastructures in the region, including by creating cryo stations for refueling vehicles with liquefied gases at low temperatures.

According to the corporation, the region's business residents have been implementing 1,815 projects, where 512 have been commissioned. Actual investments in the region's economy have made more than 558 billion rubles ($6.9 billion), and 51,700 jobs have been created.