Russian stock market closes with falling indices

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. The Russian stock market closed in the red on Wednesday, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The MOEX Russia Index lost 2.53% to 2,957.66 points. The RTS Index edged down by 1.35% to 1,142.36 points. The yuan moved downward by three kopecks to 11.17 rubles.

"The Russian stock market is declining on Tuesday and returning below the mark of 3,000 points. Global geopolitics coupled with ruble strengthening and the dip of oil prices apply pressure to oil and gas companies that are the core of the Russian market. Geopolitical news and weekly inflation data remain in the focus of investors during the short week before holidays," Maxim Fedosov from the Pervaya Management Company said in a comment.

According to Freedom Finance Global, the MOEX Russia Index will move within the range of 2,950 - 3,050 points.