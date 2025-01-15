US sanctions to postpone implementation of several Arctic projects — Rosatom CEO

HANOI, January 15. /TASS/. US sanctions will postpone the implementation of a number of projects in the Arctic, Chief Executive Officer Alexey Likhachev said.

"Americans and the European Union’s leaders have consistently been adopting restrictions against our northern projects, production projects, against logistics companies, insurance firms involved in insuring cargoes. However, I believe that the Arctic projects are adjusting to those sanctions. Of course, some parameters in the area of production, which also means transportation of export cargoes, will be slightly postponed," he said.

"We currently have to revise the schedule for growth of trade turnover, the flow of cargo along the Northern Sea Route considering all decisions taken by the company, and take the reality we work in as a premise," the chief executive added.