Cabinet to submit amendments to second reading of draft budget to State Duma on November 5

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Russia’s government will submit amendments to the second reading of the draft federal budget for 2025-2027 to the State Duma (lower house of the parliament) on November 5, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said at a meeting of the United Russia party’s commission.

"All was reflected in the draft budget and draft amendments that have been prepared and that will be submitted for the second reading to the State Duma on [November] 5," he said.

Head of the lower chamber’s Committee on Budget and Taxes Andrey Makarov said earlier that the second reading of Russia’s draft federal budget for 2025 and the planning period of 2026-2027 might take place at the Duma’s plenary session on November 14. The deadline for submission of amendments may be set until November 5, he added.