MMK Group's net profit falls by 20.4% to $699.82 mln in 9 months

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. MMK Group's net profit under IFRS in January-September 2024 decreased by 20.4% year-on-year and reached 67.8 bln rubles ($699.82 mln), according to the company's report.

The company’s revenues increased by 8.2% to 602.83 bln rubles ($6.22 bln) rubles, reflecting the impact of rising costs and inflationary factors on sales prices. The company's EBITDA for the reporting period decreased by 8.7% to 129.7 bln rubles ($1.34 bln). The EBITDA margin was 21.5%. MMK's free cash flow increased by 26.4% to 29.9 bln rubles ($308.64 mln) due to the normalization of working capital.

At the end of the Q3, the company's net debt amounted to 94.5 bln rubles ($975.5 mln). The ratio of net debt to EBITDA was -0.52x compared to -0.43x for the first nine months of 2023.