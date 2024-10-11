Russian stock indices down as trading on Moscow Exchange opens, yuan weakens against ruble

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. The Russian stock indices declined at the opening of trading on the Moscow Exchange. The yuan is weakening against the ruble, according to Moscow Exchange data.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index fell by 0.12% to 2,758.11 points, the RTS index also fell by 0.12%, to 893.53 points.

At the opening of trading, the yuan-to-ruble exchange rate fell by 3.6 kopecks compared to the closing level of the previous trades and amounted to 13.475 rubles.

By 10:15 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index accelerated its decline and amounted to 2,754.3 points (-0.26%), the RTS index was at 892.3 points (-0.26%).

Meanwhile, the yuan exchange rate accelerated its decline and was at 13.437 rubles (-7.3 kopecks). Moscow Exchange suspended trading in dollars and euros on June 13 due to US sanctions imposed against it and the National Clearing Center. To determine the dollar and euro to ruble exchange rates, the Bank of Russia uses bank reports and information from over-the-counter trading.