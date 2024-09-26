Russia, China discussing cooperation in power industry

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Russia and China are discussing cooperation in the power industry, import and export of electricity and cross-border cooperation, Russian Deputy Energy Minister Yevgeny Grabchak told reporters.

"Cross-border cooperation overall, export and import of electricity are being discussed now. <…> We would like to upgrade the agreement on parallel operation of our and Chinese part," he said at the Russian Energy Week.

Electricity supplies to China may grow in the event of respective conditions and excessive generation, the official noted.

