Ruble’s real effective exchange rate down 1.7% in August — Bank of Russia

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. The real effective exchange rate (REER) of the ruble against currencies of Russia’s main trade partners adjusted for inflation fell by 1.7% in August month-on-month, according to data provided by the Central Bank.

Meanwhile, in annual terms the ruble’s real effective exchange rate increased by 7.9% in January-August.

The ruble’s real effective exchange rate against the dollar fell by 1.7% in August and rose by 4.5% year-to-date, whereas the ruble’s exchange rate against the euro went down by 2.8% and up by 4.4%, respectively.

The rate is calculated on the basis of rates of Russia’s key trading partners in accordance with shares of these countries in the national foreign trade turnover.