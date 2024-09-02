Avtovaz car sales soaring in August 2024 by 14.7% — company

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Avtovaz sales gained 14.7% year on year and climbed to 38,200 cars in August 2024, the Russian automaker reports.

"As of the end of August, 38,214 Lada cars were sold in Russia, which is 14.7% more than in August of the last year," the company said.

Lada sales totaled 293,500 units in January - August 2024, which is 42.2% more than in the like period of the last year.

The Granta model is the traditional bestseller of the company, with 16,700 cars sold in August. Granta sales edged up by 4.4% over eight months of this year to 137,900. Lada Vesta model sales surged by 72.9% annually in August 2024 to 11,500 and stood at 84,200 cars in eight months of this year.