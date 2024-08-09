Russia’s foreign trade surplus up 16.21% in January-June 2024 to $76.7 bln

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Russia’s foreign trade surplus rose by 16.21% in January-June 2024 to $76.7 bln, according to data provided by the Federal Customs Service.

Export amounted to $207.1 bln in the reporting period, while import equaled $130.4 bln.

Export to European countries fell by 33.96% to $31.7 bln, while import decreased 14.04% to $34.9 bln. That said, Russia’s export to Asian countries gained 8.47% to $156.2 bln, while import from those countries slipped by 4.48% to $86.6 bln.

Export to African countries increased by 23% to $12.3 bln, while import decreased by 5.56% to $1.7 bln.

Russian export to countries of North and South America went up by 17.54% to $5.7 bln, while import from those countries fell by 15.85% to $6.9 bln.