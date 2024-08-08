Bitcoin price climbs to $61,128 — trading data

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. The price of Bitcoin ticked up by 10.3% during the trading session on Friday and reached $61,128, according to Binance platform trading data.

The cryptocurrency slowed down later to $60,708, up 9.56%.

Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency invented in 2008 by an unknown person or group of people using the name Satoshi Nakamoto. It is a decentralized digital currency without a central bank or single administrator that can be sent from user to user on the peer-to-peer bitcoin network without intermediaries.