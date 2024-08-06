Russian exports to US down to $186.7 mln in June

WASHINGTON, August 6. /TASS/. Imports of Russian goods by the US fell from $438.7 mln in May to $186.7 mln in June 2024, according to data published in the monthly report on trade turnover of the US Census Bureau.

According to its data, US imports from Russia in June became the lowest since January 1996. Deliveries of Russian goods to the US totaled $183.5 mln at that time.

The volume of goods supplied to the US from Russia amounted to $244 mln in January, $287.9 mln in February, $427 mln in March, and $297.5 mln in April.

Export of US goods to Russia declined from $48 mln in May to $42.3 mln in this June, according to the report. It amounted to $30 mln in January, $36 mln in February, $43.7 mln in March, and $33.9 mln in April.

The US authorities reported earlier that the volume of export of US goods to Russia in 2023 became a record low for the entire period of calculations of Russian-US trade results and amounted to $597.3 mln compared with $1.7 bln in 2022. The volume of imports of Russian goods to the US also fell last year to $4.57 bln from $14.45 bln in 2022.

The decline is due to large-scale export restrictions and other sanctions that the US imposed against Russia after the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine.