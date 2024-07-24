Inflation in Russia remains at 0.11% over week — statistics

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Inflation in Russia stayed flat in weekly terms and amounted to 0.11% from July 16 to 22, 2024, the Russian federal statistical service (Rosstat) said.

Consumer prices in the country ticked up by 0.99% from early July and by 4.91% year to date.

Inflation stood at 9.06% in annual terms as at July 22, 2024.

In the food segment, prices gained 2.5% for white cabbage, 0.9% and 0.7% respectively for canned vegetables and meat for infants, 0.5% for butter, 0.4% for mutton, granulated sugar, pasta and vermicelli, 0.3% for pork, half smoked and cooked smoked sausages, frozen fish, millet and edible salt, and 0.2% for beef, sausages, frankfurters, sunflower oil, pasteurized milk, sour cream, bread, apples, and wheat flour.

The price drop at the same time was 4.6% for beet, 2.8% for carrots, 1.5% for cucumbers, 0.9% for bananas, 0.8% for chicken eggs, 0.5% for onions, 0.3% for tomatoes and margarine, and 0.2% for black tea.

In the essential goods segment, prices edged up by 1% for toothpaste, 0.4% for matches, and 0.3% for tooth brushes. Prices declined by 0.5% for detergents and 0.2% for toilet soap.

Among the other nonfoods, the rise in prices was 1.1% for electric vacuum cleaners, 0.8% for edged boards, and 0.7% for chipboards and oriented stranded boards. Prices lost 0.3% for shampoo.

Gasoline and diesel fuel prices hiked by 0.6% and 0.3% respectively.