LNG supplies to Europe record low in June

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Liquefied natural gas (LNG) flows from European terminals to the EU gas transport system plunged in June 2024 to record low values since November 2021, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE) data.

They plummeted by 32% month on month and by 13% annually to slightly more than 8 bln cubic meters.

LNG supplies from terminals to the Europe’s gas transport system fell by 14.2% year on year since the start of this year to about 58.5 bln cubic meters.

LNG deliveries rank first among Europe’s gas sources this year and total 36%, according to data of the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Gas (ENTSOG) as of June 26. Supplies from the North Sea are at the second place with the share of 29%, and the third place (11%) belong to gas supplies from the East.