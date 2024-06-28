Russia’s agriculture exports to BRICS countries to exceed $16 bln in 2024 — minister

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Russia’s export of agriculture products to BRICS countries may grow by around 6% in 2024 to over $16 bln, Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut said.

"As far as BRICS is concerned this is obviously one of prior markets for Russia. Last year the integration accounted for over one third of Russian exports of agriculture products in the amount of $15 bln. Compared to 2022, in value terms Russian exports to BRICS countries gained 18%. Considering the current dynamics, we see the possibility of a substantial increase in supplies and expect their volume to exceed $16 bln by the end of the year," she told reporters following a meeting of BRICS agriculture ministers.

Year-to-date exports of agriculture products from Russia to BRICS countries have already surpassed $7 bln, the minister added.

The meeting of agriculture ministers focused on possibilities to expand cooperation, she said, adding that new "growth areas" were outlined there.

"We will continue doing everything for ensuring stability of the food market of BRICS countries, acting as a reliable supplier for our partners," Lut stressed.