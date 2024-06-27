Bank of Russia determines foreign currency amount for purchase, sale by year-end

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia will sell or buy foreign currency in the second half of this year, the regulator’s press service said.

"The daily volume of transactions in the second half of 2024 will be determined on the basis of volumes of purchase or sale of foreign currency as part of regular operations under the fiscal rule, adjusted by the balanced value, announced by the Russian Ministry of Finance on the third business day of each month," the Central Bank said.

"Therefore, the Bank of Russia will buy or sell foreign currency in the second half of 2024 (from July 1 to December 28, 2024) on the basis of the adjustment of the transaction volume within the fiscal rule framework announced by the Bank of Russia by the sale amount of 8.4 bln rubles ($98.4 mln)," the regulator noted.

The Bank of Russia is making transactions in the internal currency market that are related to replenishment and use of National Wealth Fund resources in line with the earlier announced procedure, the Central Bank added.