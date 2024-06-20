Zarubezhneft receives license to develop block 11.2 of Vietnamese continental shelf

HANOI, June 20. /TASS/. Russian company Zarubezhneft received an investment license from the Vietnamese authorities to develop block 11.2 on the country’s continental shelf, according to TASS correspondent.

The document was handed over to the company CEO Sergey Kudryashov at an official ceremony during the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the country.

The company is currently engaged in production activities in offshore Vietnam both as part of the Vietsovpetro joint venture, its main production asset, and independently.

According to Zarubezhneft, in 2023 Vietnam was one of the top four largest oil-producing countries in Southeast Asia, along with Indonesia, Malaysia, and Brunei.