Russian pipeline gas supplies to EU up 24% in 5M 2024 — report

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Pipeline gas imports by the European Union gained 9% in May and 5% in January - May 2024 in annual terms, the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) said in its report.

Natural gas consumption in the EU in January - May 2024 dropped by 4.1% year on year to 147 bln cubic meters.

"In May 2024, gas consumption in the EU recorded a significant year-on-year decrease of 6%, which was mainly driven by the continuous implementation of the gas demand reduction measures," GECF said.

EU’s pipeline gas imports stood at 13.6 bln cubic meters in May, up 9% year on year. Pipeline gas deliveries to the EU edged up by 5% within five months of this year to 67 bln cubic meters. Growth was driven by the rise in supplies from Russia by 24% and from Azerbaijan by 9%.

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies to Europe lost 28% year on year in May to about 8 mln metric tons. Global LNG exports gained 1.8% annually and reached 33.15 mln metric tons in May. Global LNG exports from the year start ticked up by 0.9% to 173.51 mln metric tons.