Russia works to resume direct air service with South Korea soon

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. Russia is working to resume direct air service with South Korea, Indonesia and Saudi Arabia in the near future, Russian First Deputy Prime Minster Igor Chernyshenko told TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Work is under way to resume air service with Indonesia, Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Korea in the near-term perspective," he said.

According to Chernyshenko, Russian air carriers also plan to begin flights to Jordan and Kuwait.

In his words, Russia currently has direct air service with 38 countries, and work to expand the list continues.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is being held on June 5-8. This year’s theme will be "The Formation of New Areas of Growth as the Cornerstone of a Multipolar World." Scheduled events include meetings for small and medium-sized businesses, creative industries, the SPIEF Youth Day, as well as the Drug Security, SPIEF Academy and SPIEF Junior forums. SPIEF is organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the information partner of the event.