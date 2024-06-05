Annual inflation in Russia rising to 8.17% over week — Economy Ministry

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Annual inflation in Russia accelerated from 8.07% a week earlier to 8.17% from May 28 to June 3, the Ministry of Economic Development said in its price review.

"Inflation in the consumer market stood at 0.17% over the week from May 28 to June 3, 2024, and totaled 8.17% year on year," the ministry informed.

"In the food sector, the price change remained actually at the last-year level. Deflation for fruits and vegetables continued; price growth rates slowed down to 0.11% for the other foods. In the nonfood segment, the price growth rates did not practically change: deflation continued for electric and domestic appliances and the rise in prices was close to zero for cars. In the services sector, inflation was 0.55% amid the price change for services of sanatoriums. The rise in prices slowed down for domestic airfare and hotel services," the ministry added.