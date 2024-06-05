Parallel import mechanism to be renewed for 2025 — Industry Ministry

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. The mechanism of parallel import is planned to be renewed for 2025, Department Director of the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade Roman Chekushov said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"The parallel import system is operating. We agreed it will also continue in 2025. The only point is that we have started reducing brands," the official said.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) will be held on June 5-8. This year’s theme will be "The Formation of New Areas of Growth as the Cornerstone of a Multipolar World." Scheduled events include meetings for small and medium-sized businesses, creative industries, the SPIEF Youth Day, as well as the Drug Security, SPIEF Academy and SPIEF Junior forums. SPIEF is organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the information partner of the event.