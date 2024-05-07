Russia may temporary authorize gasoline exports

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. The Russian Energy Ministry approached the government with a proposal to temporarily suspend the ban on gasoline exports effective since March, acting deputy prime minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"We are reviewing this issue at the moment. The Energy Ministry suggests considering the possibility of authorizing gasoline exports but for a certain period, so that not to have the deficit later on," Novak said.

The Russian gasoline market is oversaturated at the moment, the official said. "For the time being, our measures to close exports that were adopted from March 1 operated to the full extent. The market is saturated and furthermore, it is oversaturated. Therefore, the government will consider the proposal of the Energy Ministry in the near time," Novak added.