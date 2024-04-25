Gazprom Neft enterprises in Orenburg region not damaged by flood — CEO

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Oil production and the operation of Gazprom Neft enterprises in the Orenburg region were not affected by the flood in the region, the company’s CEO Alexander Dyukov, told reporters.

When asked if the flood in the Orenburg region affected the company’s work and production volumes in the region, Dyukov said: "No, the situation did not affect the company’s production in the region, our assets are located outside the flood zones."

He added that the company provides organizational, technical and financial assistance to the region in combating the consequences of the flood. In particular, Gazpromneft - Orenburg promptly sent special equipment and an emergency rescue team to evacuate residents from flooded areas.

The spring flood in the Orenburg Region this year has become the strongest on record. A federal emergency was declared there. As of the evening of April 24, more than 12,200 residential buildings and over 19,800 household plots were flooded in the region.