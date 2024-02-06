Russian stocks up as Tuesday trading opens

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market was up as Tuesday trading opened on Moscow Exchange as the MOEX Index added 0.24% to 3,234.44 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index edged up by 0.09% to 1,124.74 points, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT).

As of 10:15 a.m. (07:15 a.m. GMT), the MOEX was up by 0.23% at 3,234.25 points, while the RTS was up by 0.24% at 1,126.38 points.

Meanwhile, the dollar exchange rate was down by 0.14% at 90.45 rubles on Moscow Exchange, the euro was up by 0.3% at 97.37 rubles, while the yuan was up by 0.09% at 12.562 rubles.