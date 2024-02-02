New vehicle sales in Russia gain 53% YOY in January 2024 — Ministry

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Sales of new vehicles, including cars, light commercial vehicles, trucks and buses, surged by 53% in January 2024 on an annual basis to 95,600 automobiles, the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade said.

"As of the end of January 2024, 95,642 new automobiles were sold in the territory of the Russian Federation (up to three years old), which is 53% more than in the like period of the last year (62,458 units). The market of new domestically produced vehicles is over 41,000 units at the same time, 16% more than in January 2023," the ministry said.

Sales of new cars surged by 62% against January 2023 to almost 80,000 units. The LCV market gained 45% in the reporting month to 7,000. Also, 7,400 trucks (+10%) and 1,200 buses (down 16%) were sold in January 2024.

The new electric vehicles market increased by almost four times to 1,600 units. The share of electric vehicles produced in Russia moved up from 16% a year earlier to 27% in January 2024

The Lada Granta (9,800 vehicles sold) became the bestseller in the car segment. The Gaz takes the lead among light commercial vehicles with 3,200 units sold. China’s Sitrak tops the truck segment with 1,500 units sold.