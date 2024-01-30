Russian stocks up as Tuesday trading opens

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market was up as Tuesday trading opened on Moscow Exchange as the MOEX Index added 0.16% to 3,181.75 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index gained 0.21% to 1,127.57 points, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT).

As of 10:15 a.m. (07:15 a.m. GMT), the MOEX was up by 0.22% at 3,183.61 points, while the RTS was up by 0.16% at 1,127.03 points.

Meanwhile, the dollar exchange rate was up by 0.02% at 88.99 rubles on Moscow Exchange, the euro was up by 0.17% at 96.29 rubles, while the yuan was up by 0.09% at 12.366 rubles.