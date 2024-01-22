Russian stock indices mixed at the beginning of trading on Moscow Exchange

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. The Russian stock market showed negative dynamics at the beginning of the main session on the Moscow Exchange, but soon after that then the RTS index began to grow, as trading data shows.

At the opening of trading, the MOEX index fell by 0.16% to 3,161.44 points, the dollar denominated RTS index decreased by 0.12% to 1,128.75 points.

As of 10:23 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index decreased by 0.06% to 3,164.9 points, the RTS index added 0.22% and amounted to 1,132.71 points.

By this time, the dollar-to-ruble exchange rate decreased by 0.17% to 88.05 rubles, the euro rate was at around 96.07 rubles (-0.09%). The yuan exchange rate decreased by 0.06% to 12,208 rubles.